AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Reaches New 1-Year High at $132.42

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $132.42 and last traded at $131.94, with a volume of 3736 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $131.29.

Several research firms recently commented on AME. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

Get AMETEK alerts:

The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.30.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $4,670,688 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,380,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,703 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,015,000 after purchasing an additional 598,826 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in AMETEK by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,885,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,904,000 after purchasing an additional 160,429 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in AMETEK by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,879,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,864,000 after purchasing an additional 831,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,455,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,018,000 after acquiring an additional 126,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.