AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,347,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,292 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.86% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $91,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,131,000 after purchasing an additional 110,833 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 20,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

NYSE AMN opened at $75.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.26. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $80.80.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $631.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.62 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $153,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,223.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,405,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,238.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,269 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.