Amon Price Tops $0.0095 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. During the last week, Amon has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One Amon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Amon has a total market cap of $6.68 million and approximately $19,408.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00054418 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00019986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00087378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.72 or 0.00624325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00035043 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00041275 BTC.

Amon Profile

AMN is a coin. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 705,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . The official website for Amon is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

