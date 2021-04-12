Ampleforth (AMPL) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $204.75 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth coin can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00001596 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00054016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00019888 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00086162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $387.34 or 0.00644960 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00034768 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00041841 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 329,468,676 coins and its circulating supply is 213,592,984 coins. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

