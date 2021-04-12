Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.80

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.80 and last traded at $38.80, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.83.

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $612.34 million for the quarter. Amplifon had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 5.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amplifon S.p.A. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

