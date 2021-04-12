Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 84,023 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,023 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of State Street worth $51,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after acquiring an additional 977,592 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,054,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in State Street by 7,138.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,519,000 after acquiring an additional 576,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,344,000 after acquiring an additional 533,695 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $86.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.87 and its 200-day moving average is $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $51.21 and a 52 week high of $87.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,062.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

