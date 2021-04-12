Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 397,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 72,967 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Keysight Technologies worth $52,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $146.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $155.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.