Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 792.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806,063 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 715,744 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Cheniere Energy worth $48,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,130,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $308,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,825 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,931,813 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,967,000 after purchasing an additional 26,228 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6,928.1% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $98,181,000. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,687 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,436,000 after purchasing an additional 191,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

LNG stock opened at $73.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $77.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.22.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

