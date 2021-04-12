Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,120 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $53,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WLTW. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 335.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 80,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 62,078 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth $1,504,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

WLTW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.11.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $239.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.22. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $173.06 and a twelve month high of $240.33.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

