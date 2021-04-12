Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 115,820 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 2,070.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,820 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of HubSpot worth $48,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUBS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus upped their target price on HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho upgraded HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.79.

NYSE HUBS opened at $516.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $477.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.13. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.23 and a 1 year high of $547.47. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.39 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. Research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total value of $4,025,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,500 shares in the company, valued at $309,990,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,706 shares of company stock worth $18,984,218. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

