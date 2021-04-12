Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 416,171 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,067,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,171 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Delta Air Lines worth $42,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $49.27 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average is $40.09.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.10.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

