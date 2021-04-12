Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 61,079 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 930,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,079 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.05% of Brinker International worth $52,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $3,550,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 96,095 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,299,000. Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 822,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,545,000 after purchasing an additional 171,652 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $11,974,452.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,348,352.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $64,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,835,463 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $68.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $78.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.86.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.90.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

