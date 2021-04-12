Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 71,942 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 190.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,942 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Domino’s Pizza worth $42,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,373,394,000 after purchasing an additional 481,686 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after purchasing an additional 675,466 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,072,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $411,341,000 after purchasing an additional 45,574 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $401,070,000 after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,431,000 after acquiring an additional 151,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.27.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $390.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.10. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $435.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

