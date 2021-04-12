Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,209,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,315,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of DraftKings at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in DraftKings by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,735,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,808,000 after buying an additional 901,371 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,929,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,828,000 after buying an additional 656,600 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist boosted their price target on DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $62.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.07. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

