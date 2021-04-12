Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 569,349 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,489 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Bank of Montreal worth $43,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMO. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,146,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at about $558,908,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 820,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,350,000 after purchasing an additional 385,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $91.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $43.26 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.77 and a 200 day moving average of $74.61.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.8402 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BMO shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

