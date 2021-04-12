Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,977 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of EPAM Systems worth $48,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,561,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,576,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 530,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,174,000 after acquiring an additional 180,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of EPAM opened at $423.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 77.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.23 and a fifty-two week high of $424.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.03.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $723.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.22 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total transaction of $433,812.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,456.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.86, for a total transaction of $938,236.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,011.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,871 shares of company stock worth $3,957,835. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.31.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.