Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of AutoZone worth $52,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,438.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $906.38 and a twelve month high of $1,446.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,293.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1,203.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,383.04.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,347 shares of company stock worth $35,962,493 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

