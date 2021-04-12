Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,732 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Etsy worth $54,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total value of $180,020.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,436 shares in the company, valued at $482,961.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total value of $4,879,052.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,965 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,770 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $218.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.43, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.76 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.09.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

