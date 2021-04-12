Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,487,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,170 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Healthpeak Properties worth $44,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $891,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,833,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $32.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.27. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $33.12.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEAK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

