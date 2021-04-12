Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,241,152 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 493,661 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Kinross Gold worth $45,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $4,911,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,351,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 320,436 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $91,025,000. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KGC. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $7.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

