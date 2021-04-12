Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 811,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,061 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Yum China worth $46,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $59.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.64.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

