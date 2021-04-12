Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $44.45 Million Stock Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,076,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $44,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KL. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KL stock opened at $36.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.96. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $691.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KL shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. National Bank Financial downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.56.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

