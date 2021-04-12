Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $45.44 Million Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,013 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Enphase Energy worth $45,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,633,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,690 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $162,087,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 459.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,073,000 after acquiring an additional 688,460 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Enphase Energy by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,329,000 after purchasing an additional 420,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $151.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.24, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.34 and a 1 year high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.63.

In related news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $9,706,906.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,877,487.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $4,008,016.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,257,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.