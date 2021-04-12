Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $45.45 Million Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $45,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.83.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $241.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.12. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The firm had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

