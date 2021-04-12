Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $46.16 Million Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,013,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,325 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Ingersoll Rand worth $46,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 133,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

NYSE:IR opened at $50.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of -136.70 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average is $43.69. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $51.61.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.64.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.