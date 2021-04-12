Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $47.66 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,427 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Fiserv worth $47,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $124.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.40 and a twelve month high of $126.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.16 and its 200-day moving average is $111.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.16, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

