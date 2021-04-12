Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $49.22 Million Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,602 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Snowflake worth $49,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its stake in Snowflake by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Snowflake by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.07, for a total value of $5,855,716.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,796,896.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,796,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,190,802 shares of company stock valued at $266,645,936 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.59.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $226.89 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.07 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.74.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.