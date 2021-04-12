Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $49.58 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,261 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Church & Dwight worth $49,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.19.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $86.79 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.10 and a 200-day moving average of $86.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

