Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $51.78 Million Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,806 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Match Group worth $51,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,907,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,312,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,558,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,793 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,134,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,532,222,000 after purchasing an additional 314,770 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Match Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,045,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,518,000 after purchasing an additional 522,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,750,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,962,000 after acquiring an additional 961,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.29.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $143.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.03. The stock has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of -217.98, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Match Group’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at $28,181,015.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total transaction of $3,693,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,155,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,557 shares of company stock worth $34,158,410. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

