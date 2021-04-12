Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $55.18 Million Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,321,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,836 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $55,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 779.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

WPM opened at $42.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.24 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPM. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

