Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $57.43 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,673 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Sun Communities worth $57,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 9,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $152.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.97 and its 200 day moving average is $146.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.77 and a fifty-two week high of $157.70.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 67.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

