Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,857 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of The Trade Desk worth $52,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of TTD opened at $692.56 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.55 and a 12-month high of $972.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $728.39 and its 200 day moving average is $749.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $2,966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,697,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,787,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 280,282 shares of company stock worth $222,734,086. 12.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $781.57.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.