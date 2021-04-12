Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,936 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $47,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 35,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 31,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.86.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $93.48 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $94.37. The stock has a market cap of $133.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.98.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.8576 dividend. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.