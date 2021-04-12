Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 38,339 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 38,339 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Leidos worth $53,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LDOS stock opened at $100.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.34. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.08.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

