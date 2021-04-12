Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 53,732 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,732 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of L3Harris Technologies worth $54,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $208.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $210.14.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.80.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

