Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 17,064.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528,994 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Schrödinger worth $42,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,694,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,189,000 after purchasing an additional 658,523 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,622,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,689,000 after purchasing an additional 282,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,092,000 after acquiring an additional 254,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,228,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,418,000 after acquiring an additional 214,414 shares in the last quarter. 41.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $73.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.25. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.80 and a twelve month high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. Schrödinger’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SDGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schrödinger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

In other Schrödinger news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 276,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $31,431,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total transaction of $1,136,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,731 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,245.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,266,272 shares of company stock worth $116,728,268 in the last ninety days.

Schrödinger Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.