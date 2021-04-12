Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 99.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 771,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,961 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Xcel Energy worth $51,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

XEL stock opened at $67.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

