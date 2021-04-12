Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of STERIS worth $54,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of STERIS by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of STERIS by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of STERIS by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STE opened at $199.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $138.66 and a fifty-two week high of $203.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.84.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. STERIS’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

