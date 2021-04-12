Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 381,662 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,530,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 381,662 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.23% of Mueller Water Products worth $43,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,515,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 23,191 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 771,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after buying an additional 421,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MWA opened at $14.36 on Monday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

In other news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $102,675.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $250,150.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,089.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,039 shares of company stock worth $698,799 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

