Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 69,343 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,189,463 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69,343 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Citizens Financial Group worth $42,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG opened at $45.37 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day moving average of $36.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Compass Point upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

