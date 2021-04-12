Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,707 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Genuine Parts worth $44,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $974,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $527,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $132,457,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 785,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,927,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPC opened at $116.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.72 and its 200-day moving average is $102.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of -87.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $118.84.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.29%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. TheStreet downgraded Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

