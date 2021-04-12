ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 1,312.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALNPY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.61. 14,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.40. ANA has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $5.42. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.66.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. ANA had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter.

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.

