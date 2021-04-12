Analysts Anticipate ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to post sales of $110.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $126.00 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $90.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $536.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $511.90 million to $545.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $661.85 million, with estimates ranging from $573.60 million to $803.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.87 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACAD. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 14,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $718,408.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,215.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $38,507.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,944. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,230,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,560,000 after buying an additional 69,586 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,247,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,358,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,634,000 after acquiring an additional 361,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $58,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.39 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.03.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

