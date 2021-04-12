Analysts Anticipate Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $515.05 Million

Analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) will announce sales of $515.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty One analysts have issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $423.29 million and the highest is $857.30 million. Cimarex Energy posted sales of $472.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full-year sales of $2.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $61.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,940 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 400.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,816,000 after purchasing an additional 529,380 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 198.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,607,000 after purchasing an additional 454,253 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,044,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,170,000 after purchasing an additional 330,302 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $10,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

