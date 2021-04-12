Analysts Anticipate Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.94 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to post sales of $3.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.93 billion and the highest is $3.95 billion. Core-Mark also posted sales of $3.94 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full-year sales of $17.38 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.54 billion to $17.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CORE opened at $41.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Core-Mark has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $41.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average is $32.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

In other news, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $69,154.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Core-Mark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,780,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Core-Mark by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Core-Mark by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Core-Mark by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Core-Mark by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 57,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

