Analysts Anticipate Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.48 Million

Brokerages expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) will post sales of $144.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $134.22 million to $150.00 million. Customers Bancorp posted sales of $103.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year sales of $528.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $497.47 million to $544.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $462.31 million, with estimates ranging from $445.26 million to $483.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $146.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.69 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $32.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $33.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider James T. Collins sold 953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $30,333.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 22,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $654,493.75. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,472. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

