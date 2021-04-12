Analysts Anticipate Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.31 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will post $10.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.80 billion and the highest is $10.65 billion. Deere & Company reported sales of $8.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year sales of $37.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.21 billion to $38.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $41.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.85 billion to $43.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.20.

DE stock opened at $377.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $117.85 and a 1 year high of $392.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

