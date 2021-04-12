Analysts Anticipate eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Announce $1.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. eBay posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $4.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.48.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $62.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.63. The company has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay has a 52 week low of $33.96 and a 52 week high of $64.85.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. eBay’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,855 shares of company stock worth $2,063,882. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of eBay by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $937,693,000 after buying an additional 6,410,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,635,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,078,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of eBay by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $219,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in eBay by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,263,054 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $264,468,000 after buying an additional 1,482,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

