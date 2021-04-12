Analysts Anticipate HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to announce $90.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.54 million and the highest is $92.00 million. HomeStreet reported sales of $78.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year sales of $341.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $354.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $330.05 million, with estimates ranging from $311.30 million to $349.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HomeStreet.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $100.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.05 million.

HMST has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $43.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.42. The company has a market cap of $931.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In other news, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh bought 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $75,003.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,669.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 9,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $397,130.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,325 over the last ninety days. 3.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 376,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,697,000 after purchasing an additional 244,668 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 190,476 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 254.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 110,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,732,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 46,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeStreet (HMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.