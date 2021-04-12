Analysts Anticipate ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $780.49 Million

Equities analysts predict that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) will post sales of $780.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $761.15 million. ICON Public reported sales of $715.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year sales of $3.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.07. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $760.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ICLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upgraded ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in ICON Public by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ICON Public by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $198.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $145.11 and a twelve month high of $223.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.33.

About ICON Public

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

